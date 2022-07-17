Government of Sint Eustatius 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬.

Improve your financial wellness

Plans are under way to assist those looking to improve their financial management skills. The Directorate of Social Domain is preparing to support Statians in the area of budgeting and preventive debt relief.

While the details are yet to be finalised, the programme is expected to adopt an interactive, reflective, and multidisciplinary approach, which helps individuals explore and address their unconscious feelings, thoughts, and attitudes about money.

It’s a self-examination process that enables people to improve their relationship with money and establish healthier habits with their finances.

Financial social work encourages professionals to think about, and work with, clients to address the financial stressors prevalent in these economic times.

Most people think financial wellness is about dollars, cents, debt, and budgets but it’s about so much more.

When you know the specifics of financial wellness, you will understand how to:

• Reduce your financial problems.

• Decrease your financial stress.

• Maximise your financial strengths.

Financial social work has a holistic approach and provides individuals with hope, strategies, and tools to change the trajectory of their future.

𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭: 𝐈𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐥, 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐫𝐯𝐚 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬-𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧