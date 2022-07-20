Latest:

His Excellency, Governor Holiday and Mrs. Holiday were invited by the President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin to take part in the July 14, 2022, Bastille Day Celebrations.

Governor of Sint Maarten

His Excellency, Governor Holiday and Mrs. Holiday were invited by the President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin to take part in the July 14, 2022, Bastille Day Celebrations. The celebrations commenced with an Ecumenical Service in the Marigot Catholic Church. Following the service, the Governor and First Lady joined other officials to watch the parade of uniformed troupes and observe the wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial Monument of the Collectivité.
The day ended with official speeches, presentation of awards to honorees and a toast and lunch at the Marigot Waterfront.
