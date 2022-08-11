𝐔𝐥𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐝𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐭 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜̧𝐚𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭  𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Willemstad, Curaçao August 1st, 2022



Curaçao Restaurant Association ( hereafter CRA) has a new director in the person of Ulrich A.F. de Windt MSc. Ulrich is an experienced business leader and entrepreneur. He graduated at the University of the Netherlands Antilles and the University of Maastricht and has a master’s degree in Business Economics and Accounting. Ulrich is brand ambassador for a very exclusive international brand which represents private jets, yachts, villas and butler service. Besides that he is a bridge builder, passionate, committed, goal driven has a positive mindset. Furthermore he has an international network of high-net-worth individuals in the luxury market. When living in the Netherlands Ulrich was member of a Cook-Club, he enjoys fine dining, loves an excellent wine and good service.



We wish Ulrich much success with his new endeavors.



Curaçao Restaurant Association

Adres: Abraham de Veerstraat 2



Email: info@curacaorestaurants.org

https://www.curacaorestaurants.org/



#CRA #KHN #Curaçao #Horeca #Press #Release #Director

CRA PERSBERICHT| 𝐔𝐥𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐝𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐞𝐦𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐮𝐰𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜̧𝐚𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Willemstad, Curaçao 1 augustus 2022

Curaçao Restaurant Association (hierna CRA) heeft een nieuwe directeur in de persoon van Ulrich A.F. de Windt MSc. Ulrich is een ervaren bedrijfsleider en ondernemer. Hij is afgestudeerd aan de Universiteit van de Nederlandse Antillen en de Universiteit Maastricht en heeft een master’s degree Bedrijfseconomie en Accounting. Ulrich is merkambassadeur voor een zeer exclusief internationaal merk dat staat voor privéjets, jachten, villa’s en butlerservice. Daarnaast is hij een bruggenbouwer, gepassioneerd, betrokken, doelgericht en positief ingesteld. Verder heeft hij een internationaal netwerk van vermogende particulieren in de luxemarkt. Toen hij in Nederland woonde, was Ulrich lid van een Cook-Club, hij houdt van lekker eten, houdt van een uitstekende wijn en goede service.

Wij wensen Ulrich veel succes met zijn nieuwe inspanningen.

Curaçaose Restaurant Vereniging

Adres: Abraham de Veerstraat 2

E-mail: info@curacaorestaurants.org

https://www.curacaorestaurants.org/

#CRA #KHN #Curaçao #Horeca #Pers #Release #Directeur