Dia 28 di òktober den Curaҫao Festival Center:

Ganador di Grammy BURNA BOY na Kòrsou!

WILLEMSTAD: Ya den transkurso di siman pasá, e rumornan tabata insistente ku BURNA BOY lo presentá na Kòrsou. E kantante nigeriano, ganadó di Grammy ta den tòp di popularidat, sigur después di su último albùm titulá “LOVE, DAMINI”. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, BURNA BOY, a kaba di finalisá un tour sumamente eksitoso na Merka. Despues di a tour siudatnan manera Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Houston, Boston i mas den yüli ultimo, e organisashon Sun Splash ta konfirmá presentashon di BURNA BOY ku su banda aki na Kòrsou!

Si, e ta bin; BURNA BOY na Kòrsou!

Sun Splash, un organisashon ku ta produsí diferente festival na Hulanda ta forma ekipo ku un tim lokal pa presentá BURNA BOY na Kòrsou. Miéntras ta pendiente pa un konferensia di prensa por adelantá si kaba ku Massive Productions a keda apuntá i enkargá ku zonido, esenario, lus i produkshon den Curaҫao Festival Center na unda BURNA BOY lo presentá dia 28 di òktober próksimo kantando tur su hitnan i ku su banda kompletu manera e’la hasi na Madison Square Garden! Keda pendiente pa mas informashon; den e ultimo dianan a entregá karchi na tur punto di benta i mester bisa ku e reakshon a surpasá tur espektativa. Por kumpra karchi tambe via caribbeanticketshop.com

E artista aktualmente ta gosando di un fama inmenso na Reino Uní (UK) i Hulanda, ademas e’la bira e promé artista nigeriano den historia pa presentá den Madison Square Garden . Su álbum LOVE, DAMINI a risibi únikamente bon komentario serka New York Times, i tur esaki miéntras e ta risibi alago serka diferente publikashon mas manera Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vulture, Variety i mas! LOVE, DAMINI ta konta ku presentashon di otro headliner manera

J Balvin, Ed Sheeran i Popcaan. Pa tur esnan ku ta fasiná ku sifranan di YouTube, aktualmente BURNA BOY tin 3.17 bion siguidó i su track, grabá na Madison Square Garden “Last Last” tin alrededor di 1,641,430 views. E track “Last Last” ta sigui krese den popularidat miéntras e ta permanesé riba puesto #1 di Billboard U.S. Afrobeat Songs ku mas di 93.5M streams mundial- te awe!

“Abetted by some of Africa’s most inventive producers, BURNA BOYconnects Afrobeats to its worldwide kin: R&B, Jamaican dancehall, reggaeton, Congolese rumba, hip-hop and more. His voice, a velvety baritone, has a suave composure that can hint at easy assurance or a melancholy reticence, and while his melodies don’t immediately seem sharp-edged, he places each note to add yet another layer of polyrhythm.”

“Burna Boy’s unique marriage of afrobeats, dancehall, and hip-hop feels earthy, alive, and innately spiritual; each cut (about love, lust, and stunting on haters) is somehow fortifying—like an aural amulet.”

“As the biggest Afrobeats musician to cross over to Western markets, BURNA BOYhas been on a near-constant upward rise — one that shows no signs of stopping now with the release of his sixth album, Love, Damini.”