Buelo inougural di Arajet ruta Repúblika Dominikana – Kòrsou  / Inaugural flight of Arajet, Dominican Republic – Curaçao route

WILLEMSTAD- 3 di òktober 2022 – Den un ambiente ameno na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato riba djadumingu 2 di òktober a tuma lugá selebrashon di e buelo inougural di Arajet su ruta, Santo Domingo, Repúblika Dominikana – Kòrsou. Arajet ta un aerolínea nobo ku na sèptèmber 2022 a inisiá su operashon for di su base na Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas na Repúblika Dominikana. Durante di e selebrashon a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Vice President Marketing & Sales di Arajet, sr. Alvaro de Oleo i Director of Air Service Marketing & Development na Curaçao Airport Partners, sra. Peggy Croes.

E buelo di Arajet ta brinda e posibilidat pa mas turista prosedente di Repúblika Dominikana bin eksperensiá tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé; un portafolio amplio di akomodashon, playanan bunita, nos historia riku, diferente tipo di evento, deportenan akuátiko, nos kushina krioyo, platonan internashonal i mas ku tur kos nos hendenan amabel. Ademas, e konekshon nobo ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal. E buelo ta keda efektuá 1 biaha pa siman, riba djadumingu i entrante kuminsamentu di novèmber próksimo dos biaha pa siman riba djadumingu i djaweps. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un Boeing 737 MAX.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) ta felisitá Arajet ku nan destinashon nobo, Kòrsou!

Inaugural flight of Arajet,

Dominican Republic – Curaçao route

WILLEMSTAD- October 3, 2022 – In a pleasant atmosphere at Curaçao International Airport on Sunday, October 2, the inaugural flight of Arajet on the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Curaçao route was celebrated. Arajet is a new airline that started its operations in September 2022 from its home base at Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas in the Dominican Republic. Speakers at the reception included Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Vice President Marketing & Sales of Arajet, Mr. Alvaro de Oleo and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Mrs. Peggy Croes.

The Arajet flight offers the possibility for more tourists from the Dominican Republic to come experience all that Curaçao has to offer: an elaborate portfolio of accommodations, beautiful beaches, our rich history, different kinds of events, aquatic sports, our typical food, international dishes and above all, our friendly people. In addition, this new connection also offers more travel options to our local people. The flight takes place once a week on Sundays, and starting at the beginning of November it will be doubled to twice per week on Sundays and Thursdays. The flights will be performed with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) congratulate Arajet with its new destination, Curaçao!