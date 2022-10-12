𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦

The local government signed contracts today, 11 October, with 3 caterers to provide healthy breakfast for children.

The breakfast program started in 2020 to ensure that vulnerable children start their school days with a good meal. Fruits are included at least once per week. The children are identified by the schools.

The funding for the breakfast program is provided by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports as part of the Sport and Prevention program. The local government also contributes.

Caterers will rotate per quarter. On the pictures the representatives of Utopia catering, Fingers catering and Mapima’s Hot Sprott with Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Island Commissioner Glenville Schmidt.