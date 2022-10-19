𝐍𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠’ 𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮 𝐝𝐢 𝐩𝐞̀𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐢 𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐝𝐢 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐢 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢 𝐥𝐞𝐢
Gobièrnu di Boneiru
E aña akí Inspekshon di Ambiente di Biba i Transporte (Inspectie Leefomgeving en Transport – ILT) riba enkargo di sekretario di estado di Infrastruktura i Maneho di Awa i riba petishon di Entidat Públiko Boneiru ta bai hasi un ‘nulmeting’, esta un inventarisashon di e situashon aktual, pa loke ta trata tur otorgamentu di pèrmit i tareanan di supervishon i mantenshon di lei den Hulanda.
Karibense.
