Curaçao Baseball Week ta bèk! / Curaçao Baseball Week is terug! / Curaçao Baseball Week is back!

Curaçao Baseball Week ta bèk!

Beisbol pa hóbennan i coachnan di 7 te ku 12 di novèmber 2022

WILLEMSTAD – Dia 7 te ku 12 di novèmber 2022 ta bai tuma lugá e famoso Curaçao Baseball Week (CBW). E evento den kua nos hóbennan i coachnan ta siña e téknikanan mas resién di beisbòl. Ku partisipashon di nos gran hungadónan di beisbòl den Minor i Major League Baseball ku ta bai tei presente pa forma parti di diferente klinika pa asina brinda e hóbennan un eksperiensha sigur úniko i inolvidabel.

“Pa motibu di pandemia no por a organisá Curaçao Baseball Week aña pasá, pero nos ta kla pa 2022!” Hensley Meulens, e motor tras di e evento aki, ta bisa. Hensley ta e promé hungadó di beisbòl Yu di Kòrsou ku a yega Major League Baseball. E temporada ku a pasa Hensley Meulens tabata ku New York Yankees i e tim a yega final di Liga Merikano.

Hensley ta sigui splika: “E meta prinsipal di Curaçao Baseball Week ta pa duna bèk na nos komunidat.” E aña aki Curaçao Baseball Week ta selebrá dies aña di eksistensia, pero no por keda sin menshoná ku pa mas ku trinta aña Hensley ta enkargá ku organisashon di klinika pa nos hóbennan.

Aparte di e klinika pa nos hóbennan, e coachnan di timnan di baseball tambe ta risibí e oportunidat pa siña di profeshonalnan. Kòrsou ta konosí komo e pais na mundu ku ta produsí mas hungadó den Major League Baseball.

Manera kustumber, ta bai tin evento pa rekoudá fondo durante Curaçao Baseball Week. Ta bai tin e famoso Home Run Derby ku ta bai tuma lugá na Bam Bam Tech Sports Zone dia 11 di novémber 2022. Tambe e torneo di gòlf tan gustá ku ta bai tuma lugá dia 12 di novèmber 2022 na Old Quarry Golf Course Curaçao.

Beisbòl no ta un simpel deporte, e ta nos manera di biba i bo por bisa ku e ta den nos sanger. Pa e motibu aki nos lema di 2022 ta “It’s in our DNA”. Nos unifòrm i nos pèchinan tur ta bai karga e lema aki i asina bo miré, bo ta bai kapta su esensia. Esaki a keda diseñá pa Brett Russel.

Un danki spesial na tur spònser ku ta hasi Curaçao Baseball Week posibel: CTB, Corendon, Pinnacle, PGRV, MVP Foundation, MLBPAA, MCIS, Old Quarry, Massive, Osterio Rosso, Deli Nova, Kyoto, Pit Smoker, KDZ, Coca Cola, Heineken, Lovers, Audi, YDK, Mc Donalds, American Airlines, Moustache, Licores Maduro, Heineken, i Kontentu.

Tur mucha ku ta forma parti di timnan di beisbòl i tambe coachnan ku ta interesá pa partisipá na Curaçao Baseball Week, por registrá na:

www.curacaobaseballweek.com

registration@curacaobaseballweek.com òf yama e number xxx

Curaçao Baseball Week is terug!

Honkbal voor jongeren en coaches van 7 tot en met 12 november 2022

WILLEMSTAD – Van 7 tot en met 12 november 2022 zal Curaçao Baseball Week (CBW) gehouden worden. Onze jongeren en coaches krijgen de kans aangeboden om de laatste trainingstechnieken van honkbal onder de knie te krijgen. Veel grote namen uit de honkbalwereld zullen op het eiland aanwezig zijn om mee te doen aan de verschillende clinics die gehouden zullen worden. Zoals de afgelopen jaren zal Curaçao Baseball Week weer een onvergetelijke ervaring zijn!

“Wegens de corona pandemie konden wij vorig jaar Curaçao Baseball Week niet organiseren, maar we staan klaar om het nieuwe jaar spetterend in te luiden!” zegt Hensley Meulens, de motor achter dit evenement. Hensley is de eerste Curaçaose speler die meedeed in de Major League. Afgelopen honkbaljaar heeft hij samen met de New York Yankees de titel van American League East Champions gehaald.

“Het belangrijkste doel van Baseball Week is om terug te geven aan de maatschappij. Jongeren die momenteel deel uit maken van honkbal teams krijgen een zeer unieke kans om van onze topsporters te leren. Dit jaar viert Curaçao Baseball Week haar 10-jarig bestaan, maar Hensley heeft meer dan 30 jaar ervaring in het organiseren van clinics.

Zowel de jongeren die deel uitmaken van honkbalteams als de coaches krijgen de kans om van professionele spelers te leren. Curaçao levert relatief veel professionele honkballers af in de Major League Baseball en het is een zeer bijzondere ervaring om de laatste technieken van honkbal van hun te mogen leren.

Zoals gewoonlijk, zal gedurende Curaçao Baseball Week fundraising evenementen georganiseerd worden. De beroemde Home Run Derby zal op 11 november 2022 plaatsvinden bij Bam Bam Tech Sports Zone en de golf wedstrijd zal op 12 november 2022 te Old Quarry Golf Course Curaçao georganiseerd worden.

Curaçao produceert de meeste MLB-spelers ter wereld. Honkbal is niet alleen maar een sport, het is een lifestyle, het zit in ons bloed. Daarom hebben wij in deze editie van Curaçao Baseball Week de slogan ‘it’s in our DNA’ gebruikt. Deze zal op de uniformen en petten gedrukt worden. Wij willen op deze manier onze essentie naar voren brengen! ” voegt hij toe. Onze design is ontworpen door Brett Russel.

Speciale dank gaat uit naar alle sponsors die Curaçao Baseball Week mogelijk maken: TB, Corendon, Pinnacle, PGRV, MVP Foundation, MLBPAA, MCIS, Old Quarry, Massive, Osterio Rosso, Deli Nova, Kyoto, Pit Smoker, KDZ, Coca Cola, Heineken, Lovers, Audi, YDK, Mc Donalds, American Airlines, Moustache, Licores Maduro, Heineken, i Kontentu.

Alle kinderen die deel uitmaken van honkbal teams en ook alle coaches die geïnteresseerd zijn om mee te doen met Curaçao Baseball Week, kunnen registreren

via www.curacaobaseballweek.com of registration@curacaobaseballweek.com of het telefoonnummer:

Curaçao Baseball Week is back!

Baseball for kids and coaches on November 7th to 13th, 2022

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao Baseball Week will take place from November 7th to November 12th, 2022. During this event, our teenage baseball players and coaches are given the opportunity to master the latest baseball training techniques. Many big

names from the baseball industry will be on the island to participate in the various clinics that will be held during this week. Just like the past few years, Curaçao Baseball Week will definitely be an unforgettable experience again!

“Because of the coronavirus pandemic, we were unable to organize Curaçao Baseball Week last year, but we are ready to start the New Year with a bang!” says Hensley Meulens, the driving force behind this event. Hensley is the first Curaçao player to participate in the Major League.

“The main goal of Baseball Week is to give back to our community. No country produces more Major Leaguers per square mile than Curaçao and it is a very special experience to be able to learn from our local heroes!” he explains. This year, Curaçao Baseball Week celebrates its 10-year anniversary, but Hensley has more than 30 years of experience in organizing clinics.

Both the youngsters who are part of baseball teams and the baseball coaches receive

the opportunity to learn from professional players. “Curaçao produces the most MLB players in the world. This is how we want to bring out our essence!” Hensley adds.

As usual, fundraising events will also be organized during Curaçao Baseball Week. The famous Home Run Derby will take place on November 11, 2022 at Bam Bam Tech Sports Zone and the golf competition will be organized at Old Quarry Golf Course Curaçao on November 12th, 2022.

Baseball is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle and it’s in our blood. That is why we have used the slogan “It’s in our DNA”. This slogan will be printed on the uniforms and caps. The design has been made by Brett Russel.

We would like to give a special thanks to all sponsors that make Curaçao Baseball Week possible: TB, Corendon, Pinnacle, PGRV, MVP Foundation, MLBPAA, MCIS, Old Quarry, Massive, Osterio Rosso, Deli Nova, Kyoto, Pit Smoker, KDZ, Coca Cola, Heineken, Lovers, Audi, YDK, Mc Donalds, American Airlines, Moustache, Licores Maduro, Heineken, i Kontentu.

All children who are part of baseball teams and also all baseball coaches who are interested in participating in this edition of Curaçao Baseball Week can register on curacaobaseballweek.com or email at registration@curacaobaseballweek.com or call number: