GOBIERNU Statia Government 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭. 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐬 November 1, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Statia Government 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭. 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐬 The Makana Ferry has officially launched in St. Kitts today, Monday 31 October. Early this morning the first trip to the island was made. Find the schedule attached along with 2 pictures taken by Makana staff this morning.
