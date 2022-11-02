Government of Sint Maarten ** Basketball Legends, the focus of Brown Pelican Sport Awards 2022 **

** Basketball Legends, the focus of Brown Pelican Sport Awards 2022 **

As Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, together with the Department of Sport we are pleased to announce and congratulate the final nominees for the 6th annual Brown Pelican Sport Awards!

These awards recognize and celebrate the very best in 2022 as nominated by the National Sport Federations and voted for by the Selection Committee consisting of members of the Sint. Maarten Sport & Olympic Federation.

I would also like to thank and congratulate ALL St. Maarten athletes, coaches, and organizations for all their accomplishments and for continuously supporting the development of the sport in Sint. Maarten. To us, You are all winners!