Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Members of the Police of St. Maarten (KPSM) came together to celebrate St-Maartens Day at the Police station in Philipsburg with a different twist.

This year’s idea for this celebration was for colleagues from different divisions of the police organization to prepare and present dishes and beverages from various countries.

These prepared dishes and drinks were subsequently judged on quality and presentation by an invited group of professionals. Dishes prepared by the group from Bonaire emerged the best with St. Lucia and Haiti in 2nd and 3rd place. As far as the Beverages are concerned, St Lucia emerged first and second with the sorrel and Bonaire with lemonade.

Subsequently, KPSM fellow colleagues were given the opportunity to enjoy edibles and beverages

On this occasion, the management team of the KPSM expresses its gratitude to the organizers and invited guests of this event.

And takes this opportunity to wish the community of St. Maarten a safe

“St. Maarten’s Day 2022”