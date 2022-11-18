DEKLARASHON

REFINERIA DI KÒRSOU TA AKTUA DI AKUERDO KU LEI I TA REKERÍ ESAKI TAMBE DI SU KLIENTENAN

Willemstad 17 di Novèmber 2022- Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) a tuma nota di un artíkulo ku resientemente a keda publiká pa Associated Press den kua ta kuestioná akshonnan tumá dor di RdK. Ta trata di e artíkulo ku ta indiká ku RdK tabata koperá pa evitá aplikashon di lei (di sankshon) Merikano ku ta regardá Venezuela.

No ta kustumber di RdK pa reakshoná riba publikashonnan ku ta toka su klientenan. Sinembargo, den e kaso spesífiko aki ta importante pa aklará ku RdK i su supsidiario CRU ta aktua di akuerdo ku tur lei (di sankshon) na vigor. Banda di esaki RdK ta rekerí di tur kliente pa kumpli kompletamente ku e leinan aki.

-FIN-

STATEMENT

REFINERIA DI KORSOU ACTS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE LAW AND ALSO REQUIRES THIS FROM ITS CLIENTS

Willemstad- November 17, 2022-Refineria di Korsou (RdK) took notice of an article that was recently published by the Associated Press which questions whether actions taken by RdK were to bypass applicable U.S. (sanction) laws regarding Venezuela.

RdK does not usually react to publications regarding its clients. However, in this specific case, RdK would like to explicitly state that RdK and its subsidiary CRU are in full compliance with all applicable (sanction) laws. In addition, our contracts with clients include the requirement that they need to abide completely by these laws.