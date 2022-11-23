Asosashon di Kámaranan di Komersio di Karibe Hulandes i Holland house a organisá mishon pa Colombia / Vereniging van Kamer van Koophandels Caribisch Nederland en Holland House organiseren handelsmissie naar Colombia / Association of Chamber of Commerce Caribbean Netherlands and Holland House organize trade mission to Colombia

Asosashon di Kámaranan di Komersio di Karibe Hulandes i Holland house a organisá mishon pa Colombia

Pa promé biaha empresarionan di Karibe Hulandes den Reino a uni pa drenta merkado Kolombiano!

Willemstad – 22 di novèmber, 2022- Kámara di Komèrsio i Industria di Kòrsou den koperashon ku Asosashon di Kámaranan di Komersio di Karibe Hulandes, Stichting Beheer MKB i tambe Holland House Colombia, den kuadro di stimulashon di eksportashon a organisá un mishon komersial pa Colombia di 15- 18 di novèmber, 2022.

Empresarionan di e diferente islanan di Karibe Hulandes por a sigui nan programanan individual reuniendo direktamente ku kompanianan di Colombia pa inisiá oportunidatnan di negoshi. Tambe na final di e siman nan por a bini huntu na residensia di Embahador di Reino Hulandes na Bogotá sr. Ernst Noorman ku a duna nan bon bini riba dia di Empresario, kaminda nan por a kombersá ku no solamente mas ku 80 kompanianan Kolombiano, sino tambe kompanianan Hulandes eksitoso den merkado Kolombiano.

Ta pa promé biaha den historia ku kompanianan for di e islanan di Karibe Hulandes a uni pa por drenta un merkado na e manera aki. E empresanan ku a uni nan mes na e mishon tabata:

Aruba – NR Services

Curacao – Buddha Coffee Coffee Roastery Curacao

Curacao – Curacao Office Supplies

Curacao – Morganite Corporate Services

Maarten: Dutch Tours Enterprises

Tambe representantenan di organisashonnan a partisipá: Kámara di Komersio di Saba & St. Eustatius i e Kámara di Komersio i Industria di St. Maarten.

Kompanianan i organisashonnan ku a partisipá a duna indikashon ku e mishon tabata eksitoso i tabata tin balor agregá pa e nan intenshonnan pa ekspandé nan merkadonan via di Colombia. Si abo komo empresario a pèrdè e oportunidat aki, pero tòg tin interes den e merkado di Colombia, por fabor tuma kontakto ku nos via businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw .

Vereniging van Kamer van Koophandels Caribisch Nederland en Holland House organiseren handelsmissie naar Colombia

Voor het eerst dat ondernemers van het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk samenwerken om de Colombiaanse markt te betreden!

Willemstad – 22 november, 2022- In het kader van stimuleren van export van diensten heeft de Kamer van Koophandel & Nijverheid Curaçao in samenwerking met de Vereniging van Kamers van Koophandel van Caribisch Nederland, Stichting Beheer MKB en de bilaterale Kamer van Koophandel Nederland- Colombia een handelsmissie Colombia georganiseerd van 15-18, 2022 in de steden Bogota en Medellín.

Ondernemers van de verschillende eilanden van Caribisch Nederland konden hun individuele matchmaking programma’s volgen waarbij zij direct 1 op 1 konden vergaderen met Colombiaanse bedrijven om zo zakelijke kansen te initiëren. Tegen het einde van de week konden de bedrijven samenkomen bij de residentie van de Koninkrijksambassadeur te Bogota Dhr. Ernst Noorman. Tijdens ondernemersdag heette de Ambassadeur de ondernemers welkom en introduceerde hij de deelnemers uit de eilanden aan meer dan 80 Colombiaanse bedrijven en Nederlandse ondernemers die succesvol zakendoen op de Colombiaanse markt.

Het is voor de eerste keer dat bedrijven uit Caribisch Nederland hebben samengewerkt om een markt op deze manier binnen te treden. De ondernemers en organisaties die hebben deelgenomen aan de missie waren:

Aruba – NR Services

Curacao – Buddha Coffee Roastery Curacao

Curacao – Curacao Office Supplies

Curacao – Morganite Corporate Services

Maarten: Dutch Tours Enterprises

Ook hebben de volgende organisaties deelgenomen: de Kamer van Koophandel van Saba & St. Eustatius en de Kamer van Koophandel & Industrieën van St. Maarten.

Deelnemende bedrijven en organisaties hebben aangegeven een toegevoegde waarde te hebben gehad aan het deelnemen aan de missie en hebben de intentie om hun markt uit te breiden via Colombia. Als u als ondernemer deze kans hebt gemist, maar wel interesse heeft in de Colombiaanse markt, neem gerust contact met ons op voor de mogelijkheden om hier alsnog opvolging aan te geven. U kunt contact met ons opnemen via businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw .

Association of Chamber of Commerce Caribbean Netherlands and Holland House organize trade mission to Colombia

Entrepreneurs from the Dutch Caribbean part of the Kingdom work together in entering the Colombian market for the first time!

Willemstad -22 November 2022- In the context of stimulating export of services, the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Curaçao, in collaboration with Stichting Beheer MKB, the Association of Chambers of Commerce of the Dutch Caribbean and the bilateral Chamber of Commerce Netherlands-Colombia, organized a trade mission to Colombia from 15-18, 2022 in the cities of Bogota and Medellin.

Entrepreneurs from the various islands of the Dutch Caribbean could follow their individual matchmaking programs where they could meet directly 1 on 1 with Colombian companies in order to initiate business opportunities. By the end of the week, the companies were able to meet at the residence of the Kingdom Ambassador in Bogota, Mr. Ernest Noorman. During Entrepreneurs Day, the Ambassador welcomed the entrepreneurs and introduced them to the more than 80 Colombian companies and Dutch entrepreneurs who successfully do business on the Colombian market.

It is the first time that companies from the Dutch Caribbean have collaborated to enter a market in this way. The entrepreneurs and organizations that participated in the mission were:

Aruba – NR Services

Curacao – Buddha Coffee Roastery Curacao

Curacao – Curacao Office Supplies

Curacao – Morganite Corporate Services

Maarten: Dutch Tours Enterprises

The following organizations also participated in the missions meeting counterparts in the Colombian market: The Chamber of Commerce of Saba & St. Eustatius as well as the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Participating companies and organizations have given indications of having had a successful mission caused by added value in participating in the mission and have the intention to expand their market through Colombia. If you have missed this opportunity as an entrepreneur, but are interested in the Colombian market, feel free to contact us for the possibilities to follow up on this topic. You can contact us through businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw