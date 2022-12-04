December 4, 2022
NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Bringamentu ku ta kaba den e di tres asesinato pa 2022

REDAKSHON

——CUERPO POLICIAL ARUBA ta informa:——

UN HOBEN ASESINA DILANTI EX-SAND BAR Y TIN UN DETENCION.

Awemainta pa mas o menos 1:25am Central di Polis ta haya informacion cu tabata tin pelea cu a termina cu tiramento na altura di ex-Sand Bar situa na Palm Beach, Noord. Central di Polis ta dirigi patruya cu maximo emergencia na e sitio.

Na e yegada di e patruya nan ta haya un situacion caotico y mester a pidi esfuerso di mas patruyanan policial. Patruyanan di Oranjestad, Santa Cruz, Noord, San Nicolas y RRT a bin duna nan colega un man.

Ambulance tambe a yega na e sitio y a hiba un persona cu maximo urgencia hospital.

——Na yegada na hospital dokternan no por a haci muchu mas. Pa 1:36am dokter ta constata fayecemento di e victima Anthony A. CARTY naci na Aruba y tabata tin 31 aña di edad.
Full e area a keda cera pa asina e recherche y polis forensico por haci nan investigacion na e sitio di incidente.

Un rato despues unidad di RRT a detene un persona na un appartement na Saliña y a confisca un Toyota modelo Vitz pendiente di mas investigacion.

E caso ta bao investigacion pa departamento di recherche di Noord.

Cuerpo Policial Aruba ta manda palabra di condelencia na e famia di fayecido

