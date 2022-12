π’π­πšπ­π’πš 𝐝𝐞π₯𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐒𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 π’πšπ›πš πƒπšπ²

The Statia delegation comprising of the Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet, Island Council members Recheline Leerdam and Clyde van Putten, together with the Island Commissioners Glenn Schmidt and Derrick Simmons were in full attendance of the Saba Day celebrations yesterday, 2 December. On the picture also commissioner Wilson of Saba (in the middle).