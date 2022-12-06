𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐄. 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧: On Monday evening, I attended the Peridot Foundation yearly event on the commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness 16 days of activism under the theme, ‘Guarding loved ones you may lose.’

The evening began with spokesperson for Domestic Violence Survivor Estika Halley, Ms. Yvette Halley shared a few words from Estika who is currently on a campaign to speak up for victims of Domestic Violence who are or have been silenced due to death. Ms. Halley spoke concerning Estika’s campaign slogan, the meaning behind her blue butterfly symbol, and her favored quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. which includes a strong message about having a voice and not being silenced.

The highlight of the evening was guest speaker and Forensic Psychologist, Ms. Zoya Hyman who delivered a presentation to the audience on the cycle of abuse and the importance of understanding what a healthy person and a healthy relationship look like versus an unhealthy person and an unhealthy relationship.