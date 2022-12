𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐄. 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧: On Monday evening, I attended the Peridot Foundation yearly event on the commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness 16 days of activism under the theme, ‘Guarding loved ones you may lose.’

๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‰๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐ง๐š ๐„. ๐‘๐ข๐œ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐๐ฌ๐จ๐ง: On Monday evening, I attended the Peridot Foundation yearly event on the commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness 16 days of activism under the theme, โ€˜Guarding loved ones you may lose.โ€™

The evening began with spokesperson for Domestic Violence Survivor Estika Halley, Ms. Yvette Halley shared a few words from Estika who is currently on a campaign to speak up for victims of Domestic Violence who are or have been silenced due to death. Ms. Halley spoke concerning Estikaโ€™s campaign slogan, the meaning behind her blue butterfly symbol, and her favored quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. which includes a strong message about having a voice and not being silenced.

The highlight of the evening was guest speaker and Forensic Psychologist, Ms. Zoya Hyman who delivered a presentation to the audience on the cycle of abuse and the importance of understanding what a healthy person and a healthy relationship look like versus an unhealthy person and an unhealthy relationship.