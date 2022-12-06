December 6, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Group 8 students of the Sr. Borgia Elemntary School paid a visit to the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson together with Tr. Marjorie Breinburg while on a guided tour of the Government Administration Building on Friday,

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

Group 8 students of the Sr. Borgia Elemntary School paid a visit to the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson together with Tr. Marjorie Breinburg while on a guided tour of the Government Administration Building on Friday, November 2, 2022. Also accompanying the students was the Head of DMO Erno Labega as facilator and tour guide, as well as Tr. Assistant and Second VP of the St. Maarten Youth Parliament Lindell Wilson.
The tour allowed the students the opportunity to see how the inside of the Government Building looks like and where the various departments are situated within the building.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

DIPUTADO ELVIS TJIN ASJOE: TA ALGU POSITIVO KU MUNISIPIONAN TA DISPUESTO PA KOMPARTÍ KONOSEMENTU I EKSPERENSIA

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Shalten Hato INSTALASHON DI SR. RAYMOND ELLIS KOMO KORPSCHEF DI KPC

REDAKSHON 0

VIDEO KABINETE KOEIMAN A BAI ENTREGA NAN RETIRO

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: