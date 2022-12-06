Group 8 students of the Sr. Borgia Elemntary School paid a visit to the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson together with Tr. Marjorie Breinburg while on a guided tour of the Government Administration Building on Friday, November 2, 2022. Also accompanying the students was the Head of DMO Erno Labega as facilator and tour guide, as well as Tr. Assistant and Second VP of the St. Maarten Youth Parliament Lindell Wilson.