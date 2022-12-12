December 12, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Sint maarten police: Man dies after fall

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Man dies after fall

 

 

A man has passed away at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) after a fall on Saturday.

 

Based on video footage of the one-person incident on Cannegieter Street, the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM, in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM, has determined that the death was a result of an accident involving only the victim.

 

No further investigation will be conducted in this matter.

 

KPSM and OM SXM express condolences to the family of the deceased and wish them much strength in this time of bereavement

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Video 2 di rueda di prensa duna pa Kuerpo Polisial Aruba enkuanto Agente Polis T. RUIZ ku ta perde su bida ehersiendo su trabou.

REDAKSHON 0

Kaso di tiramentu ku morto.

REDAKSHON 0

Wardakosta ta detené MS Robin riba sospecho di transportashon di kontrabanda / Kustwacht houdt schip MS Robin aan op verdenking van contrabande

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: