MATURE FINANCE MINISTER MEETS WITH COLLEAGUE MINISTER OF FINANCE KAAG DI HULANDA TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO ARUBA

Gabinete Wever-Croes

During on bishita di trabou na Hulanda siman pasa, Finance Minister Xiomara Maduro reuniting with her fellow Finance Minister Hulanda Mrs. Sigrid Kaag hunto with his counsellor. E motibo di e meeting tabata pa duna un bista di tur local Aruba a bin ta doing pa by putting us public finance in order. Aruba has a new relationship with Hulanda na unda cu lends us Hulanda’s plate to overcome the pandemic. Ta yega moment den year 2023 cu Aruba mester cuminsa pay e must aki bek and pesey ta important pa in Aruba nos by haya a bista di kico and conditionnan di payment lo ta. Cu e goal here to meet also with the Minister of Finance di Hulanda pa e mandate also for ta na height di tur effort cu ta wordo here in Aruba for right and financial situation di nos Parents, and we intend to pay Hulanda and must bek taking into account cu Aruba your ability to pay. According to current procedure and wording, Aruba continues the dialogue and topic here with Secretary of State Van Huffelen.
