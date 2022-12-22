Woman seriously injured after altercation with colleague in Maho / House fire in St. Peters
From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector E.S Josepha
Philipsburg, Decembe 21st , 2022
Woman seriously injured after altercation with colleague in Maho
At approximately 8.00 p.m in the evening on December 20, 2022, the central police dispatch received several calls regarding a stabbing incident that took place at a bar/restaurant in Maho.
Several patrols were dispatched to the restaurant where this incident was alleged to have taken place .
During an initial investigation at the location, it was discovered that following an argument, between two employees of the restaurant one of them had stabbed the other with a broken bottle seriously injuring her. Following this, the victim was rushed in critical condition by private vehicle to the St. Maarten Medical Center. The suspect, who also works at the establishment, fled after the incident.
Personnel of the detective department arrested the female suspect with the initials F.L.W around 2:30 p.m. today
This investigation is slowly progressing the detective department is
requesting the person or persons who where at the location to provide any additional information on what exactly happened .
House fire in St. Peters
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on December 21, 2022, Central Dispatch received calls concerning a fire at a residence on Pomserette road in St. Peters.
Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered that part of the residence was ablaze.
Neighbors managed successfully to evacuate three underage children and the female occupant from the residence.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, however, they are still investigating to determine how the fire started.
The female occupant and the three minor children suffered smoke inhalation and received first aid from ambulance personnel. Their health condition is not life-threatening.
The investigation into the fire is still ongoing
