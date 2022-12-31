Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied

Zr.Ms. Holland onderschept ruim 1000 kilogram contrabande

Het Nederlandse marineschip Zr.Ms. Holland, varende voor de Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied, heeft in de laatste week van december twee drugstransporten onderschept in de Caribische zee.

De zogeheten go-fasts werden ontdekt door het maritieme patrouillevliegtuig van de Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied, waarna Zr.Ms. Holland werd geactiveerd. Met de snelle onderscheppingsboot van Zr.Ms. Holland werden de go-fasts achterhaald.

De verdachten en de contrabanden zijn overgedragen aan de autoriteiten op Aruba. De drugs zijn inmiddels vernietigd.

Zr.Ms. Holland is sinds oktober 2022 als stationsschip Caribisch gebied actief in de regio en werkt afwisselend samen met de Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied en de Amerikaanse kustwacht. Met deze twee drugsonderscheppingen komt het totale aantal kilogram contrabande dat door Zr.Ms. Holland is onderschept op ruim 10.500 kilogram. In totaal hebben de stationsschepen in 2022 ruim 35.000 kilogram drugs onderschept.

Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied

Zr.Ms. Holland ta interseptá mas ku 1000 kilo di contrabanda

E barku di Marina Hulandes Zr.Ms. Holland, nabegando bou di bandera di Wardacosta di Caribe Hulandes, den e ultimo dos siman di desember a interseptá dos transporte di droga den laman Caribe. E asina yamá go-fasts a wòrdu detecta pa e avion di patruya di Wardacosta. Mes ora Zr.Ms. Holland a wòrdu activá pa bai interseptá e go-fasts. A lansa e boto rápido di e Holland ku a alkansá e go- fastnan. E sospechosonan y e contrabanda a wòrdu traspasá pa e outoridatnan di Aruba.

For di òktober 2022 Zr.Ms. Holland ta fungi komo stationschip‘ den e area di laman di Caribe e ta traha na turno pa Wardacosta di Caribe Hulandes of huntu ku Wardcosta Americano. Cu e dos ultimo intersepshonnan di droga e total di contrabanda ku Zr.Ms. Holland a interseptá ta yega un total di mas cu 10.500 kilo. En total e stationsschepen a interseptá mas ku 35.000 kilo den 2022.

Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard

Zr.Ms. Holland intercepts more than 1000 kilograms of contraband

The Dutch navy ship Zr.Ms. Holland, sailing for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted two drug shipments in the Caribbean Sea in the last week of December.

The so-called go-fasts were discovered by the maritime patrol aircraft of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, after which Zr.Ms. Holland was activated. With the fast interceptor boat of Zr.Ms. Holland, the go-fasts were intercepted.

The suspects and the contrabands have been handed over to the authorities in Aruba. The drugs have since been destroyed.

Zr.Ms. Holland has been active in the Caribbean region as the Dutch Marine station ship since October 2022 and alternately works for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and with the US Coast Guard. With these two drug interceptions, the total number of kilograms of contraband that Hr.Ms. Holland has intercepted is now more than 10,500 kilograms. In total, the Dutch Station Ships have intercepted more than 35,000 kilograms of drugs in 2022