CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION OF THE ROLE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR GILLIAN CHARLES-GOLLOP AS IT IS INCREASING FOCUS ON SUSTAINABLE FINANCING

Bridgetown, Barbados. 11 January 2023. CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced the expansion of the role of Executive Director, Gillian Charles-Gollop now responsible for the bank’s Corporate Banking portfolio across its regional footprint to include Sustainable Financing.

The bank’s Chief Commercial Officer Pim van der Burg in making the announcement recently said, “Gillian’s over 30 years’ experience in the banking and financial services sector covering areas in corporate banking, capital markets, corporate strategy, credit risk, governance & operational risk management, have fully prepared her to take full responsibility for one of the key segments of the bank”.

Van der Burg said, “Gillian is a key lead on supporting the bank’s sustainable financing and renewable energy initiatives and was integral to the bank’s successful execution of the recent milestone Blue Bond Financing for Barbados. Under the Sustainable Financing mandate, Gillian will focus on expanding the delivery of products and solutions to clients as they transition to a low carbon, more climate resilient economy and will continue to collaborate with the bank’s ESG Council, Risk Management, Corporate Banking & Investment Banking teams.”

Gillian, who is an Associate of the Institute of Canadian Bankers, holds an MBA (Finance) from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom and successfully completed the bank’s senior leadership development program, has led and executed both public and private merger & acquisition transactions for clients in the Caribbean. As part of the Corporate & Investment Banking team, she has also led and supported loan asset growth in various sectors including real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure projects, regulated telecom and electric utilities.

“I look forward to the challenge of my expanded portfolio to help define and scale up our sustainable financing initiatives. This will allow for our Bank to continue to leverage the great strides we are making in supporting our regional corporate and sovereign clients while enhancing our contribution to a more sustainable and resilient environment in the region” Charles-Gollop said.

“I am also really excited that we are at the forefront of innovation in the region with respect to our corporate online portal and various other digital initiatives we are implementing to improve efficiency to ensure that we are delivering for all our stakeholders and on our Client 1st standards.” she added.

Gillian is part of the senior management team reporting to the Chief Commercial Officer which includes Deepa Boucaud responsible for Retail and Business Banking, Adam Carter, with overall responsibility for the Investment Banking and Foreign Exchange & Derivative Sales business and Glenn Abell, who has responsibility for Wealth Management, Trust and Funds.