January 16, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢 𝗣𝗔 𝗕𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗔 𝗗𝗜 𝗥𝗘𝗬 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗠 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗫𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥, 𝗥𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗫𝗜𝗠𝗔 𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗔 𝗘 𝗟𝗨𝗡𝗔 𝗔𝗞𝗜

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
ORANJESTAD – Actualmente Conseho di Minister ta bezig cu preparacionnan pa bishita di Rey Willem Alexander, Reina Maxima y nan yiu Prinses Amalia. E ultimo biaha cu e famia real a bishita Aruba tabata 8 aña pasa, sin nan yiu muhe Prinses Amalia, pues esaki lo ta su prome biaha na Aruba. Gobierno di Aruba ta ansioso pa ricibi e bishita y ta haciendo tur e preparacionnan pa asina e famia real por haya un caluroso bon bini.
Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes a splica cu Rey Willem Alexander hunto cu su famia lo reuni cu Gobernador di Aruba, Parlamento di Aruba y Gobierno, pero banda di esaki lo tin amplio oportunidad pa comunidad tambe saluda Rey Willem Alexander, Reina Maxima y Prinses Amalia. E actividadnan lo tuma luga na playa y na San Nicolas, pues lo tin suficiente momento pa tur hende saluda e famia real y pa mayornan presenta e yiunan na e Rey, Reina y Prinses di Reino Hulandes.
Desde cu e bishita a wordo anuncia a tuma nota di hopi interes y entusiasmo den comunidad pa cual di parti gobierno ta desea cu scolnan tambe prepara pa e bishita y cu comercio decora nan establecimentonan pa duna Rey Willem Alexander, Reina Maxima y Prinses Amalia e caluroso bon bini na Aruba.
Por ultimo, Premier Wever – Croes a bisa cu e programa y tur detaye manera fecha, orario y sitio di e bishitanan ainda ta den preparacion, pero desde awo henter comunidad ta invita pa asisti na esaki.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Apelashon urgente pa no bula ku drone durante e aktividatnan di Curaçao North Sea Jazz 2019 / Dringend verzoek om niet met drones te vliegen tijdens de activiteiten van Curaçao North Sea Jazz 2019

REDAKSHON 0

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta entregá di dos raportahe interino tokante krísis di COVID-19 na Parlamento

REDAKSHON 0

12 new active cases – 3 imported and detected during special measures testing, 7 close contact testing, 1 end of quarantine, and 1 with current source unknown. 6 recovered cases.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: