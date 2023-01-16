𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢 𝗣𝗔 𝗕𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗔 𝗗𝗜 𝗥𝗘𝗬 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗠 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗫𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥, 𝗥𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗫𝗜𝗠𝗔 𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗔 𝗘 𝗟𝗨𝗡𝗔 𝗔𝗞𝗜
ORANJESTAD – Actualmente Conseho di Minister ta bezig cu preparacionnan pa bishita di Rey Willem Alexander, Reina Maxima y nan yiu Prinses Amalia. E ultimo biaha cu e famia real a bishita Aruba tabata 8 aña pasa, sin nan yiu muhe Prinses Amalia, pues esaki lo ta su prome biaha na Aruba. Gobierno di Aruba ta ansioso pa ricibi e bishita y ta haciendo tur e preparacionnan pa asina e famia real por haya un caluroso bon bini.
Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes a splica cu Rey Willem Alexander hunto cu su famia lo reuni cu Gobernador di Aruba, Parlamento di Aruba y Gobierno, pero banda di esaki lo tin amplio oportunidad pa comunidad tambe saluda Rey Willem Alexander, Reina Maxima y Prinses Amalia. E actividadnan lo tuma luga na playa y na San Nicolas, pues lo tin suficiente momento pa tur hende saluda e famia real y pa mayornan presenta e yiunan na e Rey, Reina y Prinses di Reino Hulandes.
Desde cu e bishita a wordo anuncia a tuma nota di hopi interes y entusiasmo den comunidad pa cual di parti gobierno ta desea cu scolnan tambe prepara pa e bishita y cu comercio decora nan establecimentonan pa duna Rey Willem Alexander, Reina Maxima y Prinses Amalia e caluroso bon bini na Aruba.
Por ultimo, Premier Wever – Croes a bisa cu e programa y tur detaye manera fecha, orario y sitio di e bishitanan ainda ta den preparacion, pero desde awo henter comunidad ta invita pa asisti na esaki.
