Government of Sint Maarten ** 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐱 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 **

** 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐱 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 **
𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲: February 28, 2023.
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗮𝘆:
In-person at the Government Administration Building
Online with a credit/debit card (excluding Maestro), or by bank transfer.
𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:
Valid insurance
Valid inspection card
Bill of sale, if vehicle is recently purchased
𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Submit copies of these documents with proof of payment, in sealed envelopes with a name and contact information to the Receivers Drop Box at the Government Administration Building.
