Government of Sint Maarten ** 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐱 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 **

𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Submit copies of these documents with proof of payment, in sealed envelopes with a name and contact information to the Receivers Drop Box at the Government Administration Building.