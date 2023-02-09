Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta rekordá e agente aspirante polisial, Jonathan Theodora

Riba djaweps 9 di febrüari un aksidente entre un outu i un bròmer a tuma lugá riba Kaya Grandi. Di forma inesperá i ku gran tristesa nos a tuma nota di e fayesementu di nos kolega, aspirante polisial Jonathan Theodora. Jonathan, nasé na Boneiru riba 16 di òktober 1992, a kuminsá ku e estudio pa bira agente polisial riba 2 di novèmber 2020 i tabata den preparashon pa kaba su estudio huntu ku su klas dia 10 di mart 2023.

Nos lo keda rekordá Jonathan komo un agente aspirante pa polis motivá, ku semper tabata disponibel pa yuda un otro. Nos lo keda rekordá su entusiasmo i su energia alegre. Nos ta deseá su famia hopi forsa ku e pèrdida grandi aki.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force remembers cadet agent, Jonathan Theodora

On Thursday, the 8th of February, an accident between a car and a motorcycle occurred on the Kaya Grandi. With bewilderment and dismay, we learned of the death of our colleague, cadet agent, Jonathan Theodora. Born on Bonaire on the 16th October 1992, Jonathan started his police training on 2nd of November 2020 and was expected to graduate with his class on the 10th of March 2023.

We will remember Jonathan as a driven cadet agent, always ready to help others. We will miss his enthusiasm and zest for life. We wish his family lots of strength in coping with this great loss.

Het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland herinnert Aspirant-Agent, Jonathan Theodora

In de nachturen van donderdag 9 februari vond een aanrijding tussen een auto en een motorfiets plaats op de Kaya Grandi. Met verbijstering en ontsteltenis hebben wij kennisgenomen van het overlijden van onze collega, Aspirant-Agent Jonathan Theodora. Jonathan, geboren te Bonaire op 16 oktober 1992, is gestart met zijn politieopleiding op 2 november 2020 en zou samen met zijn klas op 10 maart 2023 afstuderen.

Wij zullen Jonathan blijven herinneren als een gedreven aspirant-agent, altijd paraat om anderen te helpen. Zijn enthousiasme en levenslust zullen wij missen. Wij wensen zijn familie alle sterkte toe bij het verwerken van dit groot verlies.