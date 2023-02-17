Yanüari 2023 ku 35% kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia kompará ku yanüari 2022 Aña 2023 a inisiá bon pa Kòrsou….

WILLEMSTAD – 16 di febrüari 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 48.042 turista di estadia durante luna di yanüari. Di e 48.042 turistanan, 47% ta prosedente di Europa, 32% for di Nort Amérika, 13% for di Sur Amérika miéntras un total di 5% a bishitá nos for di Karibe. Total Kòrsou a risibí un averahe di 1.550 turista di estadia pa dia ku a keda un total di 488.808 anochi riba Kòrsou. Un total di 37% di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou ta personanan entre e edat di 45 – 64 i 34% ta entre 25 – 44.

For di Hulanda un kantidat di 19.812 turista a keda risibí durante e promé luna di aña, esaki ta 16% ménos kompará ku aña pasá. Un kantidat di 781 turista di estadia a keda risibí for di Alemania i 519 for di Bèlgika. Kòrsou a risibí un total di 22.818 turista for di Europa, esaki ta 13% ménos kompará ku aña pasá. Di e kantidat di bishitante risibí for di Europa, 52% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo).

CTB a antisipá e prestashon ménos positivo aki for di region di Europa pa motibu di ménos kapasidat di stul di avion kompará ku aña pasá. E esfuersonan kontinuo durante añanan anterior promoviendo nos pais tambe den otro merkadonan di enfoke ta surgiendo efekto. Awor por mira kon e prestashon di otro merkadonan a yuda kubri e prestashon ménos positivo for di Europa. Esaki ta demostrá un biaha mas e importashon di diversifikashon den turismo di estadia pa nos pais.

For di e region di Nort Amérika un kantidat di 15.369 turista a bishitá Kòrsou registrando un kresementu di 263%. For di Estádos Unídos nos a registrá un kantidat rèkòrt di turista di estadia. Total 11.063 a keda risibí na yanüari. For di Canada nos a risibí 4.306 turista di estadia, e kantidat aki tambe ta pa promé biaha. Un total di 72% di e turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika a keda den resort hotels. For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 6.341 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 2.505 esta 40% tabata prosedente di Colombia. Miéntras, 1.351 (21%) tabata prosedente di Brazil. Un mayoria di 60% di turista di estadia prosedente di Sur Amérika a keda den un resort hotel na luna di yanüari. For di region Karibe un total di 2.443 turista di estadia a keda risibí na yanüari. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di yanüari un total di 42 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 107.699 turista krusero. Na yanüari 2022, Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) a raportá 42 barku krusero ku un total di 40.056 turista krusero.

Aña pasá tabata un aña espektakular pa industria di turismo i e ophetivo ta pa mantené e forsa di kresementu aki durante henter e aña aki. CTB su ophetivo pa 2023 ta pa mantené e kantidat di turista di estadia for di Europa igual i pa gradualmente krese e kantidat di turista for di Nort Amérika, Sur Amérika i Karibe. E strategia aki lo mester hiba nos na 7% mas turista di estadia den 2023, yegando na un total di 525 mil turista di estadia. Adishonalmente, CTB su meta ta pa atraé turistanan ku ta gasta mas durante nan estadia riba nos pais kompará ku e turistanan ku tabata bishitá nos den pasado.

Curacao’s stayover arrivals off to a great start for the year

January 2023 arrivals recorded 35% increase compared to January 2022

WILLEMSTAD- February 16, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 48,042 stayover visitors for the month of January. From these 48,042 arrivals, 47% traveled from Europe, 32%, 13% and 5% from North America, South America, and the Caribbean region, respectively. In overall, we welcomed on average 1,550 stayover visitors per day who spent a total of 488,808 visitor nights in Curaçao. Many of the visitors who travelled to Curacao in January are between 45 and 64 years old (37%) and 25 and 44 years old (34%).

We welcomed 19,812 Dutch visitors in the first month of the year, which is 16% less than last year. Out of Germany and Belgium, we registered 781 and 519 visitors respectively. Curaçao welcomed a total of 22,818 European visitors, 13% less than previous year. Of these European visitors, 52% stayed in resort hotels in January.

Curaçao Tourist Board anticipated the poor performance out of the European region, because of less seat capacity compared to last year. The continuous efforts throughout the years promoting our top source markets showed its effect in January. In the end, the demand out of the other markets outbalanced the poor performance from Europe, showing again the great diversification in stayover arrivals to the island.

A total of 15,369 visitors travelled out of the North American region to Curaçao, a 263% growth. From the United States of America, we welcomed a record-breaking number of arrivals. In total 11,063 visitors were welcomed in January. Canada recorded 4,306 stayover visitors, also a first. Seventy two percent of the North Americans stayed in resort hotels.

From the South American region, 6,341 visitors were welcomed. Of the South America arrivals, 2,505 (40%) and 1,351 (21%) traveled from Colombia and Brazil, respectively. Most South American visitors traveling to Curaçao in January chose a resort hotel as place of accommodation (60%).

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,443 stayover visitors in January, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 42 cruise ship calls and 107,699 cruise visitors in the month of January. In January 2022, Curaçao Ports Authority reported 42 cruise ship calls and 40,056 cruise passengers.

Last year was a spectacular year for our tourism industry and the objective is to keep the momentum throughout the year. CTB’s objective is to hold to equal number of European stayover visitors and to gradually grow the arrivals from the North American, South American and Caribbean region in 2023. This strategy should bring us 7% more stayover arrivals in 2023, to a total target of 525,000 stayover visitors. In addition, CTB’s approach is to target visitors who on average spend more on island, than visitors who travelled to Curaçao in the past.