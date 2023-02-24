𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘶𝘪 𝘖𝘥𝘶𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗜 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗛𝗬 𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗬𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥
Healthy Lifestyle Center Aruba ta habri pa ful comunidad por acudi na dje di manera gratis. E centro aki tin dos dietista cu ta esnan principal cu lo atende cualkier persona cu tin necesidad den tips y guia nutritivo. Apart di e dos dietista nan aki, tambe lo ofrece programanan den grupo of individual cu e guia di un sportsinstructeur.
E meta di e centro aki ta pa yuda nos comunidad yega na un estilo di bida mas saludabel y activo.
Bishita www.hlcaruba.com
