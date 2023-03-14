From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha March 14th 2023

Transport jet-Bridges to PJIA in coming day’s

The construction companies engaged in the reconstruction of St. Maarten’s PJIA Airport will proceed with the transportation of several sections of Jet bridges in the coming days.

Moving these large loads will impact traffic on Sint Maarten’s roads and police are asking for patience during the designated times.

Component parts for the Jet Bridges will be transported from the pier in Point Blanch to the airport in several large sections.

As a result, the gate next to Pollo’s Hermanos will be used to access the airport, which will impede traffic in Simpson Bay.

Due to this haul, a section of Airport road from the Bridge to the intersection of Sister Patantia road with Airport road will be closed for a short period of time. The public is requested to use alternate routes for the duration of the road closure.

Initial deliveries are scheduled to commence on the evening of March 14, 2023.

On Tuesday, March 14, goods will leave the port at 6 p.m. and arrive at the airport at 7 p.m. Work will continue until early morning Wednesday, March 15.

PHASE II: with Police escort

On Thursday 16-March, goods will leave the port at 19:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 21:00.

On Friday 17-March, goods will leave the port at 00:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 02:00.

On Friday 17-March, goods will leave the port at 19:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 21:00.

On Saturday 18-March, goods will leave the port at 00:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 02:00.

PHASE III: with Police escort

On Monday 20-March, goods will leave the port at 18:00 and arrive at the airport at 19:00. Operations will last a few hours (Loose Cargo).

On Monday 20-March, goods (Tunnel) will leave the port at 19:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 21:00.

On Tuesday 21-March, goods will leave the port at 00:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 02:00.

On Tuesday 21-March, goods will leave the port at 19:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 21:00.

On Wednesday 22-March, goods will leave the port at 00:00 and are estimated to arrive at the airport at 02:00.