Alexey Molchanov will Attempt to Break Freediving World Record On Bonaire

Tourism Corporation Bonaire supports March attempt in the shore diving Mecca of the world

TCB shows its support of the Freediving World Record 2023 attempt that will take place on Bonaire from March 27th to 29th. Seeking to break the current record through the official freediving institution International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), Russian world champion freediver Alexey Molchanov will represent Serbia and the international flag in his attempt.

Molchanov, known as “The Machine” in the diving community and history’s most daring freediver, has been accustomed to breaking records since the age of five. Molchanov presently holds the Freediving World Record in the Constant Weight (CWT) discipline at 426 feet. This year on Bonaire, the athlete will attempt to break the standing record of 492 feet on the Variable Weight (VWT) discipline, currently held by freediver Walid Boudhiaf. Parallel to this world record quest, some of the best Dutch freedivers (members of the Dutch Freediving Association) will be attempting some National Records in the deep blue bay of Kralendijk.

“Our protected and pristine underwater world offers the ultimate setting for this freediving feat,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB. “We are happy to welcome Alexey and other adventure seekers to the eco-forward paradise that is Bonaire, and showcase the world’s first Blue Destination as a premium outdoor playground, both above and below sea level.”

AIDA is the single largest organizer of international freediving competitions, rules, and regulations. Their mission is to demonstrate to the world that the sport is safe, fun, challenging and a fantastic blend of inner peace, concentration, and teamwork. The island is implementing a number of protocols to ensure optimum safety during the attempt, with measures like a counter ballast system and an ambulance on standby, ensuring the best possible environment for this attempt.