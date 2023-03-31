March 31, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Minister Dijkgraaf to visit Saba

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Public Entity Saba

Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science) will be visiting Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten from April 2nd to April 5th. The visit will revolve around the Ministerial Four-country Consultation for Education, Culture and Science, and the commemoration of slavery on the islands. Minister Dijkgraaf is the coordinating minister for the Slavery Memorial Year.
On Saba on Sunday April 2nd minister Dijkgraaf will be received by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. On Monday April 3rd, he will meet with the Executive Council and the Island Council. The main themes that will be addressed during the visit are Education, the Slave trade and the challenges related to the transition into advanced education. To conclude his visit the minister will also visit the Saba Heritage Center.

 

Robbert Dijkgraaf, minister van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap.
Beeld: ©RVD – Valerie Kuypers en Martijn Beekman
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Bon konsulta entre Kolegio Ehekutivo i minister di enseñansa Dijkgraaf tokante rekuperashon i desaroyo

REDAKSHON 0

GOBIERNU DI ARUBA Medidanan na vigor te cu 19 APRIL 2020.

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Xiomara Maduro: Serie di Programa di television ‘Aruba Fuerte y Resiliente – Reactivando nos Economia cu informacion tocante e campaña Cumpra Local – Di Nos Mes Pa Nos Mes!

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: