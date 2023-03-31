Minister Dijkgraaf to visit Saba

Public Entity Saba

Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science) will be visiting Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten from April 2nd to April 5th. The visit will revolve around the Ministerial Four-country Consultation for Education, Culture and Science, and the commemoration of slavery on the islands. Minister Dijkgraaf is the coordinating minister for the Slavery Memorial Year.

On Saba on Sunday April 2nd minister Dijkgraaf will be received by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. On Monday April 3rd, he will meet with the Executive Council and the Island Council. The main themes that will be addressed during the visit are Education, the Slave trade and the challenges related to the transition into advanced education. To conclude his visit the minister will also visit the Saba Heritage Center.