Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

On Saturday 15 April, Junior Carnival Parade will be held starting in the area of the Jose Lake Ball park L.B.scott road heading towards the Festival Village on Soualiga road in Philipsburg.

This parade is a family-friendly event that celebrates the creativity and spirit of the local community. To ensure the safety of all participants and the general public, the police will station officers on the parade route.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten would like to remind retailers both within and outside the festival village of the fact that it is illegal to sell alcohol to minors, and that there will be strict enforcement measures in place during upcoming community events.

Road users are also requested to plan their route ahead of time, and consider potential traffic congestion and road closures in the different areas.

Take into account any detours or alternative routes that may be necessary.