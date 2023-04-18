𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐂𝐃𝐅 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐡

Philipsburg – On Monday, April 17, 2023, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson together with Chief of Police Carl John, Chief Inspector Benjamin Gout, Head of Judicial Affairs Romona Ismail, and their support staff met with the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Edwardo Radjouki and Carnival Director Michael Granger. The meeting was requested by SCDF to discuss the decision taken to not allow Hip Hop artist Rich Kalashh also known as Mr. Errich Sigmar Cristo to perform for the international Hip Hop night scheduled for April 21, 2023, in light of the investments made.

During the meeting, SCDF sought clarity as to why the decision was taken and if it could be reconsidered to allow the artist to perform based on the discussions had with their security team and the promotor to have extra security in place to mitigate any negative occurrences.

Chief John maintained that there is information surrounding the artist in question that KPSM cannot divulge. He further emphasized that the risk and safety analysis conducted by KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office is serious enough to caution the Minister to uphold the advice and the decision taken. Minister Richardson reiterated that the Ministry of Justice regards any signals regarding potential risks to the community of Sint Maarten with the highest level of seriousness.

SCDF stated that the execution of Carnival year after year, allows them the opportunity to learn about ways in which they could improve their operations. Minister Richardson acknowledged the great collaboration that the SCDF and KPSM have maintained during the past years and looks forward to continued collaboration in the interest of the safety of all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten.

The Ministry of Justice hereby informs all promotors that the practice of promoting performances of artists for shows on Sint Maarten without receiving the necessary permits must be discontinued immediately. For future events, promotors are urged to provide the line-up of artists in a timely manner so that the relevant authorities can conduct a risk and safety analysis in advance and inform the applicant of the outcome. Promotors and SCDF should also refrain from advertising their event and selling tickets until an event permit is issued.

Photo caption: (seated from left to right) Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Senior Policy Advisor Johishi Romney, Senior Policy Advisor Suzanne van Groeningen, Chief Inspector Benjamin Gout, Chief of Police Carl John, SCDF Carnival Director Michael Granger, SCDF Board Member Roland Rommy, and SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki