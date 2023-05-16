May 16, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten ** INSPECTORATE ANNOUNCES INSPECTION OF BEVERAGE MANUFACTURERS, IMPORTERS AND DISTRIBUTORS **

The Inspectorate VSA, hereby announces that it will conduct inspections of beverage manufacturers, importers and distributors from May 29, 2023. The purpose of these inspections are to ensure compliance with all relevant health and safety regulations, HAACP, labor laws, and other regulations that govern the production, packaging, and labeling of beverages.
During the inspection, our team of inspectors will assess the facilities and processes used by the manufacturers to ensure that they meet the required standards for hygiene, quality control, and food safety. We will also review the labeling and advertising of the beverages to ensure that they are accurate and do not mislead consumers.
In addition, the inspectors will assess compliance with labor laws, including but not limited to minimum wage requirements, working hours, employment permits, and working conditions. The law takes the welfare of employees seriously, and it is expected that employers adhere to all relevant labor laws and regulations.
We encourage all employers, managers to cooperate fully with the inspectors and provide them with access to all relevant areas and documents. Failure to comply with our inspection may result in legal action and penalties.
In case of questions or concerns about these inspections, please do not hesitate to contact the Inspectorate VSA at inspectoratevsa.sxm@gmail.com. We thank you for your cooperation in this matter.
