From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Friday May 19th 2023

Symposium on “Human Factors vs Technology” Successfully Concludes in Aruba

The week of May 09, 2023, witnessed a gathering of several Justice Ministers from various countries in the Kingdom at the Symposium on “Human Factors vs Technology” held on the island of Aruba. This significant event, aimed at fostering discussions on crucial and strategic matters concerning general security, was coordinated by the steering committee “Information Coordination,” led by Mr. Juni Nicolaas, Chief of National Security in Aruba.

Distinguished speakers at the Symposium included Mr. S. Hato, Minister of Justice of Curaçao, and Mr. R. Tjon, Minister of Justice of Aruba. Their valuable insights shed light on the importance of investing in technology as well as human resources to effectively combat crime.

The symposium facilitated a platform for stakeholders in the justice chain, both local and regional, including chiefs of police from all countries in the Dutch Caribbean, RST, and representatives from semi-public and private sectors, to come together and exchange ideas.

During the event, Chief Commissioner of Police of Sint Maarten Mr. C. John delivered a compelling presentation on the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI). His demonstration highlighted the advantages and disadvantages of AI implementation.

He also emphasizing the need to strategically analyze and use the vast amounts of data available. His presentation also delved into the practices of data collection by big businesses through cookies, underlining the significance of sharing intelligence among different organizations for the overall security and well-being of communities.

Chief Commissioner of Police of Sint Maarten delivered a significant proposal to the government of Sint Maarten, highlighting the importance of harnessing big data. The recommendation stressed the need to commence dialogues on the effective utilization of big data, not only to strengthen safety and security measures but also to foster the development of strategic plans that would drive economic growth for the country.

Acknowledging the vast possibilities offered by big data, the Chief Commissioner underscored its relevance in formulating holistic strategies for the advancement of Sint Maarten. By harnessing the power of data analytics, the government can make informed decisions and design comprehensive plans that address the various needs of the country, leading to overall progress and prosperity.

The Symposium on “Human Factors vs Technology” in Aruba served as a catalyst for valuable conversations and collaboration among stakeholders, fostering a collective approach to address security challenges. It reinforced the importance of investing in both technological advancements and human expertise to ensure effective crime prevention and control.