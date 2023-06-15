Government of Sint Maarten

Prime Minister Jacobs met with the Minister for Health, Welfare and Sports of the Netherlands, Ernst Kuipers, within the context of the follow up after the apology for the slavery past given by the Dutch Government on December 19th, 2022.

Prime Minister Jacobs and Minister Kuipers discussed the establishment of ACSAR, the advisory committee to spearhead a national conversation on Sint Maarten regarding the legacy of colonialism and slavery that still affect our society today and to advise the government with recommendations.

The generational trauma of slavery on both physical and mental health were also discussed as this will be one of the research topics ACSAR will be focusing on. In the follow up of the apology the Dutch Ministry of Health will look into ways to support research and projects.

