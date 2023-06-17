June 17, 2023
AMBC/IBA FORUM @ BRASILIA

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Last week the Continental Forum of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) and International Boxing Association (IBA) took place in Brasilia, Brazil.
The Curaçao Boxing Association (CuraBox) was represented by vice-president Andy Frans.
IBA president Umar Kremlev, AMBC president Jose Laureano and the National Federations discussed various topics.
The event was aimed to unite National Federations (NFs) of the American continents and provide them with timely IBA updates, as well as encouraging their projects and supporting ideas about boxing development in the respective countries.
