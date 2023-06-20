CHATA reports Curaçao’s hotels achieved a 64.2% average room occupancy in May, with ADR up 6.1% compared with May 2022.

According to STR, Curaçao’s hotels achieved an average room occupancy of 64.2% in May 2023, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 66.8% achieved in May 2022, with an ADR of US$ 208.50 up 6.1% from the US$ 196.45 achieved in May 2022. The data was gathered from a sample of 17 hotels offering 2,866 rooms.

And according to the Curaçao Tourist Board, Curaçao saw a 21.6% increase in stopover visitor arrivals in May, growing from 35,813 stopovers received in May 2022 to 43,532 stopovers received in May 2023.

Curaçao received 15,983 stopover visitors from the Netherlands in May 2023 15.3% fewer than the 18,868 received in May 2022 but 11,340 stopovers from the USA, 138.2% more than the 4,761 received in the same month of 2022.

The total number of visitor nights grew by 10.0% from 328,244 nights in May 2022 to 361,186 nights in May of this year. Consequently, the average length of stay (in nights) fell by 9.6% from 9.17 nights in May 2022 to 8.29 nights in May 2023.

Curaçao received 15 cruise ship calls with 40,697 cruise visitors in May 2023, 43.5% more cruise passengers than in May 2022.

In the first five months of 2023 Curaçao saw a 20.3% increase in the number of stopover visitors, growing from 190,012 visitors in 2022 to 228,500 visitors in the same five months of this year.

The number of stopovers from the Netherlands declined by 21.0%, falling from 107,754 visitors during the first five months of 2022, to 85,103 in the same five months of 2023 consequent upon a reduction in the number of air seats from Europe. The number of stopovers from the USA increased by 105.1% during the first five months, growing from 27,754 in 2022 to 56,913 in the same five months of 2023.

Stopover visitors stayed, on average, 8.93 nights in the first five months of 2023, down 9.9% from the 9.91 nights average stay achieved in the first five months of 2022.

Again, according to STR, Curaçao’s hotels achieved an average room occupancy of 71.0% though the first five months of 2023, up one percentage point from the 70.0% achieved in the first five months of 2022. The ADR was US$233.06 for the first five months of 2023, up 8.2% from the US$215.30 achieved in the same five months of 2022.

In the first five months of 2023 Curaçao received 162 cruise ship calls which brought in 411,578 cruise passengers, 105.2% more than the 200,532 cruise visitors handled in the same five months of 2022