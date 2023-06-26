June 26, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

The Ministry of Finance recognizes the vital role of change management in driving successful organizational transformations.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Finance recognizes the vital role of change management in driving successful organizational transformations. We understand that change is inevitable, and by investing in our people and their skills, we ensure a smoother transition and increased adoption of new initiatives. That’s why we are proud that our team at the Ministry of Finance has embarked on the PROSCI Change Management Certification journey. This certification equips us with the knowledge and tools of the renowned PROSCI methodology, including the ADKAR model, to effectively manage change and deliver impactful results. By empowering our change leaders and practitioners, we are better equipped to navigate complexities, mitigate resistance, and drive positive change throughout our organization. We are committed to embracing a culture of continuous improvement and change agility. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we leverage this certification to further enhance our change management capabilities.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Muchanan bou di 12 aña di edat ku ta biaha pa Kòrsou no mester hasi tèst di COVID-19 promé ku biaha pa Kòrsou, ni tampoko tèst antígeno riba di 3 dia despues di a yega Kòrsou.

REDAKSHON 0

LIVE Konferensha di Prensa | 15-10-2020

REDAKSHON 0

INVENTARIO DI RESIDENTE BONERIANO KU TA DEN EKSTERIOR / INVENTARISATIE VAN BONAIRIAANSE INGEZETENEN IN HET BUITENLAND

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: