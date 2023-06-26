Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Finance recognizes the vital role of change management in driving successful organizational transformations. We understand that change is inevitable, and by investing in our people and their skills, we ensure a smoother transition and increased adoption of new initiatives. That’s why we are proud that our team at the Ministry of Finance has embarked on the PROSCI Change Management Certification journey. This certification equips us with the knowledge and tools of the renowned PROSCI methodology, including the ADKAR model, to effectively manage change and deliver impactful results. By empowering our change leaders and practitioners, we are better equipped to navigate complexities, mitigate resistance, and drive positive change throughout our organization. We are committed to embracing a culture of continuous improvement and change agility. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we leverage this certification to further enhance our change management capabilities.