July 7, 2023
KIKO TA PASANDO

GOBIERNU

Government of Sint Maarten 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐇, 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 & 𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎!

REDAKSHON

Save the date, mark your calendars, and get ready for the 8th edition of the Health, Sport, & Culture EXPO on Saturday, August 26th!
The EXPO is a perfect opportunity to witness a grand display of health, sports, and cultural organizations on the island, showcasing their activities!
Experience firsthand, put your skills to the test, engage in friendly challenges, partake in various health tests, and connect with various organizations; it will be a morning filled with sports, wellness, and cultural immersion!
Stay tuned for more details.

 

