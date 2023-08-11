From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha August 11th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Initiates Enhanced Traffic Controls, Yields Initial Results

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to inform the general public of intensification of traffic controls aimed at addressing the ongoing traffic challenges on the island. These proactive measures involve comprehensive checks carried out at various locations and times to ensure strict adherence to all traffic regulations and guidelines.

The central objective of these initiatives is to elevate road safety standards and curtail accidents arising from reckless driving, excessive speeding, and other traffic violations. The police department is unwavering in its commitment to fostering responsible and safe driving practices among all motorists in the different districts on the island.

As part of these checks, law enforcement officers will be meticulously scrutinizing a range of potential infractions, which include, but are not limited to:

Speeding

Non-payment of road tax

Use of mobile devices while driving

Vehicle technical irregularities

Failure to utilize seat belts

Motorists found to be contravening traffic laws will be subject to penalties and fines. The police Sint-Maarten (KPSM) earnestly urges all drivers to uphold traffic laws and regulations, ensuring the utmost safety of all road users.

Initial Results from Recent Operation:

In a recent operation launched on August 10, 2023, officers conducted inspections on a total of 85 vehicles. Consequently, 21 fines were issued to individuals found in violation of traffic regulations. Moreover, one vehicle was towed due to non-payment of road tax, highlighting the enforcement’s dedication to addressing diverse issues. These controls took place in the area of Cause-way and welfare road.

Parallelly, the operation targeted scooter riders, leading to the interception and scrutiny of 4 scooter riders. This focused approach is instrumental in ensuring compliance with safety measures and regulations.

Beyond its traffic-oriented goals, the operation yielded significant law enforcement outcomes. Notably, two suspects were apprehended due to outstanding warrants, with accusations of threatening other individuals. The police department’s commitment to public safety extends beyond road-related concerns, reflecting its broader role in safeguarding the community.

