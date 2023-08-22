H.E. Mrs. Reenat Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands paid a courtesy visit to the Hon. 2nd Vice President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison.
Parliament of Sint Maarten
On Monday, August 21, 2023, H.E. Mrs. Reenat Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands paid a courtesy visit to the Hon. 2nd Vice President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison. During this visit, parties discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Sint Maarten, Parliamentary exchanges, and other topics of mutual interest.
