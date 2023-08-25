11 KLIENTE DI SDKK TA RISIBÍ SERTIFIKADO DI KURSO DI KOMPÜTER
MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ HUSTISIA
11 KLIENTE DI SDKK TA RISIBÍ SERTIFIKADO DI KURSO DI KOMPÜTER
PUBLIKÁ RIBA 25 OUGÙSTÙS 2023
WILLEMSTAD – Resientemente tabatin entrega di sertifikado na 11 kliente di Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Kòrsou (SDKK) ku a terminá e kurso di kompüter ku éksito.
E programa tabatin un durashon di 3 luna di kua e kursistanan a siña entre otro: Introduction to Window, Ms Excel , Ms Word i Ms Powerpoint.
Gerensia di prizòn ta kontentu ku e desaroyo positivo akí i kier a gradisí Minister di Hustisia huntu ku señor Granville, direktor di Easy Computer The New Technology Training Center, i su tim di dosentenan pa e eksitoso kurso duná na e klientenan di prizòn.
