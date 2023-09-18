HUISARTSEN POST (HAP) AT ST. MAARTEN DIAGNOSTIC CENTER N. V. (SMDC) Sees 60 plus patients on its first day

​

On Friday September 15th the SMDC officially opened its doors to the public. The center will offer after hour general practitioners (GP) service to the general public, Monday through Friday 6pm – 12am , Saturday 8am – 12pm and on Sunday 10am – 12pm. The initiative was brought to the Ministry of VSA by Doctors Michael and Danny Dennaoui as an initiative that would improve access to quality health care. The project was approved by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development Labor, Omar Ottley with hopes that it would alleviate the long waits at the St. Maarten Medical Center by tending to non emergent urgent care during the above mentioned hours.

“Our experienced medical professionals are here to serve you during evening hours and weekends, providing quality healthcare when you need it most.

Whether it’s a sudden illness, minor injury, or general medical care, we’ve got you covered. The fact that we were able to assist so many patients over the last couple days shows that this project was needed.” Said Dr. Danny Dennaoui.

“I am extremely happy to see that we made the right choice in moving forward with the HAP. I would like to thank the department of public health, SZV, my support staff and the SMDC for making this possible”. Said Minister Omar Ottley.

ST. MAARTEN DIAGNOSTIC CENTER N. V. is located on Airport Road, Simpson Bay (Right across the SOL Gas Station)