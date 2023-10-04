Avior Airlines ku reinisio ruta Venezuela – Kòrsou

For di Caracas

WILLEMSTAD- 4 di òktober 2023 – Dia 4 di òktober, Avior Airlines a resumí su buelo pa Kòrsou saliendo for di e siudat Caracas. E aerolínea ya tabata bula e konekshon Venezuela – Kòrsou den pasado. Na yegada di e promé buelo na CUR|Curaçao International Airport, e avion a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa.

E buelonan di Avior Airlines lo ta dos biaha pa siman riba djárason i djadumingu. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un Boeing 737. E buelo ta sali Caracas 10:00AM i ta yega Kòrsou 10:45AM. E buelo di regreso ta sali for di Kòrsou pa 12:30PM i ta yega Caracas 1:15PM. E skema di buelo di Avior ta brinda mas fleksibilidat tantu pa e venezolano ku ke bishitá Kòrsou komo pa nos komunidat lokal ku ke biaha pa Venezuela. Durante di e seremonia Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, sr. Jorge Añez, propietario di Avior Airlines i sr. Jonny Andersen, CEO di CAP a trese un palabra kòrtiku dilanti pa selebrá e okashon spesial aki.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Avior Airlines ku reinisio di su konekshon entre Venezuela i Kòrsou i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Avior Airlines resumes Venezuela – Curaçao route

From Caracas

WILLEMSTAD- October 4, 2023 – On October 4th Avior Airlines resumed its flights to Curaçao, departing from the city of Caracas. The airline used to execute the Venezuela – Curaçao route in the past already. On the arrival of the first flight at the CUR|Curaçao International Airport, the airplane was welcomed with the traditional water salute.

The Avior Airlines flights will take place twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays. The flights will be carried out with a Boeing 737. The flight departs from Caracas at 10:00AM, arriving in Curaçao at 10:45AM. The return flight departs from Curaçao at 12:30PM, arriving in Caracas at 1:15PM. The Avior flight schedule offers increased travel flexibility for both Venezuelan residents and our local community. During the ceremony, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Mr. Jorge Añez, owner of Avior Airlines and Mr. Jonny Andersen, CEO of CAP, all gave short speeches to acknowledge and celebrate this important occasion.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) congratulate Avior Airlines with the launch of its flights between Venezuela and Curaçao and wish them all the best.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

