We’re thrilled to announce that our talented players, Lauryn Richardson, Sterre Noordhoek, Kadisha Martina, and Taisha Hansen, have been chosen to represent the Senior Women’s National Team on the Road to W Gold Cup!

Join us in wishing them the best of luck on this incredible journey. We’re so proud of their dedication and hard work. Go team!

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

