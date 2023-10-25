October 27, 2023
DEPORTE

We’re thrilled to announce that our talented players, Lauryn Richardson, Sterre Noordhoek, Kadisha Martina, and Taisha Hansen, have been chosen to represent the Senior Women’s National Team on the Road to W Gold Cup! 🌟

Join us in wishing them the best of luck on this incredible journey. We’re so proud of their dedication and hard work. Go team!
