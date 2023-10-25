We’re thrilled to announce that our talented players, Lauryn Richardson, Sterre Noordhoek, Kadisha Martina, and Taisha Hansen, have been chosen to represent the Senior Women’s National Team
Join us in wishing them the best of luck on this incredible journey. We’re so proud of their dedication and hard work. Go team!
