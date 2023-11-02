November 2, 2023
DEPORTE

Play-off semifinal

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Despues di e awa ku a kai marduga , nos a tuma kontakto ku Sam Bunting Ballpark
e tereno di wega ta bon pa hunga. Tabata tin algun probelma ku e aria pafo di tereno
Nos a kumisa ku tramitenan pa pasa e wega pa otro tereno, pero segun nos tabata bezig ku esaki, nos a risibi un mensage di Sam Bunting Ballpark ku nan lo traha riba e parti nan aki. I ku wega por sigi normalmente na SAM BUNTING BALLPARK   PA 8OR DI ANOCHI.
Nos ta spera tur hende for di 7or na Sam Bunting Ballpark.
