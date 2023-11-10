𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭. 𝐌𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭. 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

On November 2nd, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) continued its commitment to nurturing the future of St. Maarten’s vibrant tourism industry through our enlightening Tourism Awareness Programme.

This time, STB had the immense pleasure of visiting the Group 8 students of St. Joseph Primary School, and it was an adventure like no other!

In collaboration with Port St. Maarten, these bright young minds were invited on an excursion to the Cruise Terminal, granting them an exclusive opportunity to step into the world of Port St. Maarten and witness the magic that happens behind the scenes.

The students had the honor of interacting with none other than Port St. Maarten’s CEO, Alexander Gumbs! Mr. Gumbs shared his deep fascination with watching tourists explore Philipsburg when he attended the St. Joseph Primary School as a child. He highlighted the pivotal role Port St. Maarten plays in ensuring the island receives the necessary imports.

But the most crucial message he shared with the students was about the immense potential they hold for the future of St. Maarten. Education, focus, and dedication are the keys to unlocking their dreams and contributing to the island’s success.

Mr. Gumbs also introduced the students to some of the remarkable staff at Port St. Maarten, showcasing the dedicated individuals who keep the port’s operations running smoothly.