Selebrando e éksito di 88 partisipante den e programa di training pa industria di hospitalidat

Próksimo Dianan di Registrashon 18 i 19 di novèmber na Hòfi Popo Rojer

WILLEMSTAD – 13 di novèmber 2023 – Resientemente un total di 88 kursista a risibí nan sertifikado komo parti di e programa di training Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector. Ta trata di primeramente e siguiente kursonan: asistente kòki, asistente bartènder, weiter i housekeeping. E personanan aki a sigui un kurso kòrtiku intensivo (crash course) den kua nan a haña sufisiente konosementu básiko teorétiko i tambe práktika pa por drenta e industria di hospitalidat. E grupo a konsistí di un total di 32 asistente kòki, 18 asistente bartènder, 16 weiter i 11 persona ku a risibí sertifikado di Housekeeping. Ademas, un grupo di 11 persona representando diferente organisashon den e industria di hospitalidat a risibí nan sertifikado di Leermeester training (instruktor). E personanan aki ta esnan responsabel pa guia e kursistanan na nan leerbedrijf. Durante un seremonia ameno, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje huntu ku Counterpart Director di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou, sr. Muryad de Bruin a hasi entrega di sertifikado na e partisipantenan.

E kursonan di asistente kòki, asistente bartènder i weiter tabatin un durashon di 12 siman. Despues di a kompletá e kurso, diferente di e partisipante ta trahando aktualmente na un leerbedrijf den industria di hospitalidat pa un periodo di 5 luna i ta risibí un salario. Despues di kompletá e 5 lunanan, e kompania tin e posibilidat pa ofresé e partisipante un kontrato di trabou basá riba su prestashon. Tambe e kursistanan a kompletá e Personal Empowerment training kual tabata dirigí riba desaroyo di nan abilidatnan interpersonal.

E programa di training, Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector ta resortá bou di Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) miéntras Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta responsabel pa implementashon di e programa. E programa ta keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Labor (SOAW), Ministerio di Enseñansa (OWCS) i partnernan den sektor privá. Den e periodo tras di lomba a ehekutá training di guia turístiko, resepshonista, masashi, asistente kòki, weiter, asistente bartènder i housekeeping. Mas di 30 kompania ta kontribuyendo na e proyekto komo leerbedrijf brindando di e manera aki e partisipantenan un oportunidat pa por haña un trabou den industria di hospitalidat. Pa registrá pa e programa di training bai riba www.curacaotouristboard.com/education/ òf bishitá e Dianan di Informashon i Registrashon, 18 i 19 di novèmber próksimo di 10or di mainta pa 3or di atardi na Hòfi Popo Rojer (Barber).

CTB, MEO, SOAW i OWCS ta felisitá e kursistanan i ta deseá nan tur klase di éksito den e industria di hospitalidat.

Celebrating 88 participants’ success in the Hospitality Training Program

Upcoming registration days on November 18th and 19th at Hòfi Popo Rojer

WILLEMSTAD – November 13, 2023 – Recently a total of 88 course participants received their certificates as part of the Hospitality Training Program. They enrolled in courses for assistant cook, assistant bartender, waiter, or housekeeping positions. These participants completed an intensive crash course that provided them with essential basic theoretical and practical knowledge for entering the hospitality industry. The group consisted of 32 assistant cooks, 18 assistant bartenders, 16 waiters, and 11 participants who obtained housekeeping certificates. Additionally, a group of 11 participants representing various organizations in the hospitality industry were awarded for successfully completing the mentoring program. These individuals play a crucial role in guiding the course participants within their respective learning companies. During a pleasant ceremony, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje and Counterpart Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board, Mr. Muryad de Bruin, handed the certificates to the participants.

The assistant cook, assistant bartender, and waiter courses had a duration of 12 weeks each. Following the course completion, many participants are presently engaged in a 5-month internship at a learning company within the hospitality industry, where they receive a salary. Upon successfully completing this 5-month period, the company may extend a job offer to the participant(s) based on their performance. Additionally, the participants successfully completed the Personal Empowerment training which emphasized the enhancement of their interpersonal skills.

The Hospitality Training Program is managed by the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) while the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is responsible for its implementation. The program is executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing (SOAW), the Ministry of Education (OWCS), and private sector partners. Over the past months, several training sessions have been conducted for tourist guides, receptionists, massage therapists, assistant cook, waiters, assistant bartenders, and housekeeping. More than 30 companies are actively participating in the project as learning companies, providing participants with the opportunity to find a job in the hospitality industry. To enroll in the training program, go to www.curacaotouristboard.com/education/ or visit the upcoming Information and Registration Days on November 18th and 19th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Hòfi Popo Rojer (Barber).

CTB, MEO, SOAW and OWCS extend their congratulations to the course participants and wish them much success in the hospitality industry.

