Statia Government

Statians will now be served locally by the Joint Court of Justice with the formal opening of the Statia branch on Friday 17 November. The brief ceremony, which was held in the presence of members of the board of the court and several local dignitaries, was addressed by Mauritsz de Kort, the president of the court, and Government Commissioner Alida Francis. In recent weeks, the court building on Kerkweg 4, has been renovated and furnished. Young Statian professional Scarlet Lopez will work at the court, while assisting the notary public. The court president told the gathering he had been looking forward to this day.

“As president of the Joint Court of Justice I can tell you candidly that it is a long-held desire, both mine and that of my fellow board members, to open a branch in St. Eustatius – and at the end of the month, in Saba,” he said. “I’m grateful that from now on we will physically be part of this beautiful island.”

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

