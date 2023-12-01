Government of Sint Maarten

** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

Congratulations to the Charlotte Brookson Academy Class of 2023 – You did it! You have achieved this major accomplishment on the journey towards the fulfillment of your dreams.

Enjoy every step of the way, knowing your village supports you 💯.

Thank you to all who made their success possible thus far, parents, teachers, management & staff, board and the people of Sxm.

You are truly blessed to have a wonderful partnership with Bowie State University & the extended village that now also supports you.

It was an honor to be with you, to be blessed by the outpouring of talent displayed last evening.

Continue to shine your light!!!

Silveria Jacobs

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

